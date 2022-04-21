Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celestica by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

