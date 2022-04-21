Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CLDX opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,156,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620,883 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $22,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,501,000 after purchasing an additional 510,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

