CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

NYSE CX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 8,457,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,307,000 after purchasing an additional 176,376 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in CEMEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after buying an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

