Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

