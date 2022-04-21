Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CETX stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.56.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.
Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
