Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 114 ($1.48) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.26) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 92.48 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

