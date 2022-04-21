Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. 4,372,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

