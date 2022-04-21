Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPF. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

