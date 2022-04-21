Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE CPF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

