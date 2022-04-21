Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Compass Point from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 245,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

