Century Aluminum (CENX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ CENX opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.