CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NYSE:CF opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

