ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.94.
In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 103.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
