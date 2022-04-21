ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

CHPT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

