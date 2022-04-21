Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to post $352.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the lowest is $343.60 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $172.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

