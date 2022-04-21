Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 9,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,233. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

