ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.84. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

