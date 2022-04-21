Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to announce $2.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Cheniere Energy reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $13.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LNG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.41. 30,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,764. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

