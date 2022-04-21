Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. The stock has a market cap of C$232.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.95. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHW. Cormark upped their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total value of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,848,519.68.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

