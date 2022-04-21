Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.59.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332,536. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

