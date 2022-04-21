Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,975.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,612.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,531.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,627.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.