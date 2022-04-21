Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 695,446 Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 695,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £69,544.60 ($90,482.18).

PHC stock traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 12.51 ($0.16). 246,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,146. Plant Health Care plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.60 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.30.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

