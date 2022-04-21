Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 695,446 Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 695,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £69,544.60 ($90,482.18).
PHC stock traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 12.51 ($0.16). 246,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,146. Plant Health Care plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.60 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.30.
Plant Health Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
