Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q1 guidance at $0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.14-3.26 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

