Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.30 Per Share

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,657.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £161.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02. Churchill China has a 12 month low of GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,050 ($26.67).
Churchill China Company Profile (Get Rating)
