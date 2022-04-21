Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.30 Per Share

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,657.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £161.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.02. Churchill China has a 12 month low of GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,050 ($26.67).

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

