CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.61.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.60. 646,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.11. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 over the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

