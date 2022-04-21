CIBC Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.20.

TSE:TIH traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$123.55. 50,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$97.76 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.76. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.9304078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

