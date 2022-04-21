CIBC Cuts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$36.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.33.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

