CIBC Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$71.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 86,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.54. The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$55.45 and a 1-year high of C$75.19.

In related news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$68,856. Also, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,502,682.10.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.