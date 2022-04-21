CIBC Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$50.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.57.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.76. 65,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,245. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$28.18 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$823.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.20.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.0541283 EPS for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.