CIBC Cuts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$50.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.57.
Shares of HDI stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.76. 65,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,245. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$28.18 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$823.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.20.
About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
