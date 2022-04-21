CIBC Cuts Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target to C$44.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

TSE:WPK traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.54. 16,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.48. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$34.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Winpak will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

