CIBC Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.80.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$39.25. 90,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Finning International has a one year low of C$29.71 and a one year high of C$40.22.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.6993891 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.