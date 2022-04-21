CIBC Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$35.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE WTE traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.29. The company had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$36.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

