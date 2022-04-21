CIBC Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.
DBM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.
Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.62. 146,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,096. The firm has a market cap of C$660.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.02. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.61.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
