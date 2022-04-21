CIBC Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.62. 146,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,096. The firm has a market cap of C$660.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.02. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.61.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. Analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

