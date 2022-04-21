CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.
ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.68.
Shares of ALA traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,267. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.87.
AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
