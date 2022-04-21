CIBC Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.11.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.49. 1,078,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,790.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.