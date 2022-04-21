Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $141.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,017,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

