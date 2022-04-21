Citigroup Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Neutral

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.