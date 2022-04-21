Citigroup Lowers Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) to Hold

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.
RMSYF stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $59.30. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.
About Ramsay Health Care
