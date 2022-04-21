Citigroup Lowers Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) to Hold

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

RMSYF stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $59.30. 3,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

