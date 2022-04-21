Citigroup Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €19.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($19.89) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.12) to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.
OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
