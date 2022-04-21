Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to report $16.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.50 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZWI. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 129,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

