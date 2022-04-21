Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 110,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

