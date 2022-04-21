Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIVB opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

