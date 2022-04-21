Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $320,005. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 858.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 966.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.