Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Buys 132,891 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin purchased 132,891 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,844,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,306.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.11. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

