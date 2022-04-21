Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLF. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $31,508,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

