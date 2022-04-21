CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNX stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

