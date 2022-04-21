CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

