CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

