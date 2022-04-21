Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

