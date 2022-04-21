Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 443,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

