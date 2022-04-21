Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 7,560,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,214. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $153,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 41.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

